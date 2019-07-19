Yinka Ayefele Confirms His Wife Has Welcomed a Set of Triplets

Congratulations to Yinka Ayefele and his wife Temitope Ayefele!

The gospel singer has confirmed the rumours making rounds that his wife has welcomed a set of triplets–two boys and a girl– in Maryland, United States. And this comes weeks after he denied the story.

Speaking with the press, his rep David Ajiboye said, per LIB, that Ayefele initially denied the report because he wasn’t sure of the source asking for such private information.

Well, he has now taken to his Instagram to share the first vide with a caption that says, “Favoured.”

See his post below: