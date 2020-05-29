Yet Again, BamBam Dismisses Claims that Teddy A Physically Abuses Her

Shortly after BamBam shared her stunning new photo and hopped on Instagram Live to chat with her fans, speculations rose again that she was physically assaulted by her husband Teddy A.

According to the trolls who started the recent rumour, they supposed noticed that she had a black eye from her picture.

But the new mum says this is not true.

This is not the first time such rumour would be making rounds.

In December 2019, the reality TV star, whose real name is Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, shut it all down after a blogger claimed that the physical abuse has been going on for a while, and when Teddy A denied it, the blogger doubled down. Read all about it here.

Now, the couple are back again, debunking the rumours:

