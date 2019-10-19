‘Yes I am a Pastor that likes Pu*sy’ – Pastor Wilson reacts to Viral Sex Tape [Video]

Popular American preacher, Pastor David Wilson, filmed in a leaked video having oral sex with a yet-to-be-identified woman, has finally broken his silence over the viral sex tape that has sent the internet on meltdown.

The disgraced preacher justified his action and said he is a real man, while blasting those who have condemned his action.

Pastor Wilson, the Senior Pastor of BibleWay Ministries & World Outreach Inc., Texas, United States, became an internet sensation after his oral sex tape went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The footage garnered more reactions on Friday after trending on Twitter worldwide, prompting him to finally react to the tons of memes and damning reactions that trailed his action.

In a short video presently making the rounds on social media, Wilson said:

“First of all f**k you

“Second of all, you have a problem with me being in a picture with a beautiful black woman?

“Let me set the record straight, I am a pastor, I teach empowerment on a daily basis.

“Yes I am a pastor that likes pussy, can I say it again? I like pussy. I am a real man. I am real about who I am, and remember that God made woman for the man.

“So what are you forming fake ass for.”

Watch the clip here.