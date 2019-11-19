Yerima wants to succeed Buhari in 2023, says Marabouts are working towards the dream

Ahmed Yerima, remember him…? The governor who started Sharia law in Zamfara State and got married to a 13-year-old Egyptian girl.

Well he’s back in the news as The Daily Nigerian reports that he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 and his mallams – Islamic marabouts – are working to actualize the dream.

Quoting a lengthy interview aired on Pride FM, Gusau on November 13, the Daily Nigerian said the former governor chronicled his achievements as a civil servant, politician and Shariah promoter.

In the no-holds-barred interview, Mr Yerima said he would not run for any political office at the state level again, saying his only political interest is to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“I am done with contest at state level, but will hopefully contest for president. Already some political elite and some Mallams are working to bring the idea into fruition,” the paper quoted Yerima as saying.

“Even last night, one of the Mallams called me and swore that I appeared in his dreams as a president, chauffeur-driven in a black presidential car.

“Then I told the Mallam a related story my secondary school friend who was a former commissioner during Mahmuda Shinkafi administration told me.”

Quoting the friend, Mr Yerima said:

“A chalky white aboriginal Arab man suddenly appeared near Harem, greeted my friend and declared ‘you must be from Zamfara’.

“He then asked ‘where is our father Senator Ahmad Sani Yeriman Bakura? And my friend responded that I was fine.

“He asked my friend to extend his high regards to me, and then told them that God willing, I will rule Nigeria, except if I died.

“The man then bade them goodbye and as they turned to leave the point, my friend’s wife suggested that they should ask for his name so it could be easy to relate the message.

“To their utmost surprise, the man disappeared and was nowhere to be found.

“When my friend told one of his Mallams [marabouts] about the incident, the Mallam declared it was a revelation conveyed by God [through the mystery Arab man].”