Yemi Solade Says Nollywood Has Been Infiltrated By “Yahoo Boys and Prostitutes”

Yemi Solade has a lot to say about his younger colleagues in the industry.

Speaking with The Tribune in a recent chat, the veteran accused producers and director of infiltrating the space with “a class of clowns,” “Yahoo boy[s]” and “prostitutes.

He said:

“The Nollywood is not there right now. The Nolllywood you see now is all encompassing. It’s like an uncompleted building that is not guarded and what you meet there would amaze you. It has become an all comers affair, anybody can stroll in and act. All the Yahoo boy are now there, all the prostitutes that you can imagine are there. People cannot even differentiate between the core professionals and these class of clowns who have infiltrated the association, but they didn’t just fly in, some people whom you refer to as core professionals brought them in. It’s just so porous that anybody can become an actor, the entry point is so porous and annoying. It’s a profession and it must be handled and treated as one. I am not really pleased with the state of the industry. It’s a professional body and we must portray ourselves as one that has mastered the art and craft of the profession.”

He said a lot more, and even bragged about his training at the Obafemi Awolowo University. Read the full interview here.

