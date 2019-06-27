Yemi Alade’s New Music Video Will Make You “Bounce”

Following the highly successful release of her sultry classic “Oh My Gosh” remix featuring American rapper Rick Ross, award-winning African star, Yemi Alade releases new music video BOUNCE in East Africa. Released through her label Effyzzie Music Group, the upbeat jam produced by Egar Boi is already taking over dance floors and social media across Africa to the world!

Yemi Alade is flanked by back-up dancers in the well-choreographed dance scenes on this music video directed by Sesan.

Yemi is currently working on her fourth studio album “Woman Of Steel” which is expected to be released later this year. The record will feature a host of top global stars among them, Rick Ross, Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, Afrobeats icon Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

Yemi is celebrated for making history with her beloved hit song “Johnny” – which is among Africa’s most-watched music videos currently surpassing 105 Million views on YouTube. With 7.5 million Instagram followers, Yemi Alade has a massive streaming fan base with record-breaking streaming numbers, among her peers.

Watch ‘Bounce’ below: