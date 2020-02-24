Yemi Alade Shares Inspirational Story About Her Mum and We Love It!

Yemi Alade has taken to her Instagram to share a rare photo of her mother, and also the story of the sacrifice her mother once made for her.

According to the singer, her mother once sold economy flight ticket to London so as to be able to pay for Yemi’s primary school fees. Which is why she has flown her mother to the city.

“London is more than just a City to my family, it Marks a time in our lives(20yrs ago) when mum had to sell her Economy class ticket to pay my Primary 6 school fees,” she said.

And that’s not all: she is taking her mother to Amsterdam, plus, “Today we Fly first Class!”

