Yemi Alade is coming!

The singer took to her social media today to announce the arrival date of her fiftth studio album titled ‘Empress’, which contains 15 tracks, including recent releases like ‘I Choose You‘, ‘Boyz‘ and ‘True Love‘.

Some of the stars featured on this project include, Patoranking, Rudeboy, Estelle, Mzansi Youth Choir etc.

The album will be here on November 20.

Check out the posters below

