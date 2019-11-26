Yemi Alade Releases New Single, “Shake” Feat Duncan Mighty

Global Afro-pop powerhouse Yemi Alade is back yet again with a new video!

Titled SHAKE, the Afro-pop duet features Nigerian music superstar Duncan Mighty. A fan favorite, Shake is a mid-tempo infectious tune off her fourth studio album WOMAN OF STEEL. The Paul Gambit directed video is the fourth music video release from the album; following previous releases “Vibe”, “Give Dem”, “Home” and the Rick Ross remix for “Oh My Gosh”.

Yemi shows off her sensual side from her individual shots to the dance scenes and once again serves up stunning and eye-catching looks.

2019 has been a great year for Yemi with the release of WOMAN OF STEEL in August. Crowned Best Performer at the Headies Awards (2019), she kicked off her album world tour in October in Ethiopia that saw her perform at a sold out show. “Mama Africa” continues to cement her place as trailblazer in the global music scene as she became the first female Afro-pop artiste to amass a million subscribers on YouTube and featured on two tracks from Beyonce’s “Lion King:The Gift” album.