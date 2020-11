Yemi Alade released her fifth studio album, Empress.

The project contains 15 tracks, including recent releases like ‘I Choose You‘, ‘Boyz‘ and ‘True Love‘, and features stars like Patoranking, Rudeboy, Estelle, Mzansi Youth Choir etc.

And fans are already singing her praised on social media; they have ranked it a 10/10/

Check out the album below:

Click here to see other places you can listen to the album.

