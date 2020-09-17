Yemi Alade joins Prince William, Chris Hemsworth to talk about Climate Change

Nigerian singing sensation Yemi Alade is set to take the stage with UK’s Prince William at the October TED Talks conference which will focus on climate change.

The sultry songstress has been selected as one of the speakers to grace the stage at next month’s TED Talks conference scheduled to hold on October 10, 2020.

Other superstars scheduled to be speaking on the subject include Hollywood heavyweights Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle.

The announcement was made by international journalist Omid Scobie and verified by @TEDTalks via its official Twitter handle.

See a screenshot of the tweet shared by Scobie below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

