Yemi Alade Hosts Release Party in Kenya, Drops ‘Give Dem’ Video

Yemi Alade and her record label Effyzie Music Group, hosted an exclusive album release party in Nairobi, Kenya (Tue 15th Oct 2019) in celebration of her recently released fourth studio album WOMAN OF STEEL and short film HOME.

The party graced by key media personalities, influencers, celebrities among them: Chimano (of Sauti Sol who also was the host), Victoria Kimani, Naiboi, Hart The Band, Blinky Bill, Patricia Kihoro and Ivlyn Mutua (who translated the Swahili version of “Poverty”—Yemi’s latest Swahili song in #WOSAlbum).

After the screening of the short film, Chimano and Yemi Alade conversed on WOMAN OF STEEL tracks as the baddest DJ Kafi sampled each song for the ecstatic gathering. An ultimate toast steered by Chimano in celebration of Yemi’s success in the music scene, cutting across East Africa, Africa, and beyond was made by all guests raising their glasses to the industry’s favourite tipples, Belaire bubbly and Bumbu rum.

Kenya release party of WOMAN OF STEEL comes hot off the heels of successful launch parties in Lagos, London and Paris. The acclaimed WOMAN OF STEEL album features a host of international stars like Rick Ross, Grammy-award winner Angélique Kidjo, Afrobeats icon Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele. GIVE DEM music video directed by Clarence Peters— featuring a series of high energy choreographed dance scenes, is out now, as her official second East African release from the album.

Check out ‘Give Dem’ video below:

Released through her label Effyzzie Music Group and distributed by Universal Music France, the 13-track WOMAN OF STEEL album garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify in one week of its release. The album is a huge achievement for the award-winning “Mama Africa”. The critically acclaimed album follows her previous successful albums: King of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016) and Black Magic (2017). She also released a new single Swahili version of “Poverty” in East Africa.

In the short film HOME; a single lifted off the album, Yemi makes her official debut as an actress. The emotive film captures the essence of finding strength, self-love and being your own hero in tough times; boasting stellar performances from the cast and powerful screenplay. Directed by Clarence A. Peters, the film stars Nollywood icon Clarion Chukwura alongside talented heartthrob Frankincense Eche Ben.

Check out the film below:

