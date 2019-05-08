Yemi Alade Gushes as She Reaches 7 million Followers on Instagram

Sultry Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade, has reached another milestone by becoming the country’s first female to hit over seven million followers on Instagram.

The award-winning artiste took to Instagram to express her joy at the landmark, thanking her fans in the process.

“Thank you all for the blessing and supporting me all day-EVERYDAY. We are #7MILLIONFOLLOWERS,” she wrote on her @yemialade.

This comes as her latest video, “Oh My Gosh” featuring American rapper Rick Ross, recorded over two million views on Youtube.

Alade, who burst to fame after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, has won a number of awards including the Best African Female at the 2015 and 2016 MTV Awards and recently, “Best Performer” at the 2018 edition.

The ‘Johnny’ singer is a recipient of several awards and nomination including MTV African Music, African Music Video awards, City people Entertainment, MOBO, YEM and Eloy award.