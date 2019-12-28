Yemi Alade drops visuals for ‘Lai Lai’

Sultry Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade has dropped a new video for “Lai Lai” off her album Woman of steel released earlier this year.

The Woman of Steel album boasts a modern remake of Angélique Kidjo‘s classic “Wombo Lombo” christened “Shekere”, which features the iconic multiple Grammy Award winner.

With the year about to come to an end, Yemi Alade has released the visuals for her love track “Lai Lai” directed by Paul Gambit, and shows her in all shades of her nickname “Mama Africa”.

Check out the visuals below…

