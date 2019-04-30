Yemi Alade Drops Dope Visuals for ‘Oh My Gosh’ Remix Ft Rick Ross [Watch]

Sultry Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade and the Grammy award-winning American rapper, Rick Ross have released the visuals for their latest collaboration, ‘Oh My Gosh’ remix.

The joint, which has been met with positive reviews since it dropped, now has a colourful video with Alade and Rozay looking flamboyant in Afrocentric pieces.

The upbeat, hip-hop- styled song produced by DJ Coublon and the energetic dancers provide just the right ambiance for some loved up scenes that featured Alade and Ross as they vocalise the song.

Alade, 30, released ‘Oh My Gosh’ in 2018, and keeping true to her promise to work harder this year, the ‘Johnny’ singer’s visual for “Oh My Gosh” remix is as dope as they come.

Check out the lit video below.

