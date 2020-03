Yemi Alade is thankful.

The singer has just turned 31, and to celebrate this milestone, she took to her Instagram to talk about gratitude and how favoured she had been.

She wrote:

🤣💙😋 it’s my birthday…🥰❤🍾🥂 #happybirthday Yemi Alade” “Another year 🙏🏾, God keeps showing off with me. I am grateful, I am blessed, I am favoured. #happybirthday to me.🙏🏾🥰❤

See the posts below: