Yemi Alade Appointed as UNDP’s Goodwill Ambassador

Congratulations are in order for Yemi Alade who has been appointed as a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) goodwill ambassador.

The singer whose fame has risen to global heights, shared the news of her appointment via her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 24.

Yemi Alade revealed that she is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work in helping UNDP achieve its sustainable development goals by 2030 especially at this critical time where Covid-19 has impacted on many lives, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

A few months ago, legendary musician, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia was appointed a UNHCR goodwill ambassador for refugees and now,Yemi Alade also joins the United Nations team, helping with achieving its development goals.

