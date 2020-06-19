Yekini beats Yeboah as greatest striker on FIFA poll

Legendary Nigerian striker Rashidi Yekini has been rated a better striker than former Black Stars of Ghana forward Anthony Yeboah according to a poll organised by world football governing body FIFA.

On FIFA’s verified Twitter handle, football fans were asked to cast their votes on who among Yekini and Yeboah was a better striker.

At the end of the voting which had 10,445 votes, Yekini emerged winner with an overwhelming 78 per cent while Yeboah got 22 per cent.

It was a no contest, really.

Nicknamed Ye-King, the late gangling striker made scored 37 goals in 58 appearances before retiring from international football in 1998.

He emerged top scorer at the 1992 and 1994 AFCON after netting four and five goals respectively, and was named African Player of the Year in 1993.

He scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the World Cup in the 3-0 win against Bulgaria.

Yekini passed away in Ibadan on 4 May 2012 at the age of 48.

