Ycee’s album hits over 2 million Streams

Nigerian rapper Ycee is in cloud nine after his latest album, ‘YCee vs Zaheer’, hit over two streams in the past month.

Ycee, real name, Oludemilade Martins Alejo, excitedly shared the news on his Instagram page @iam_ycee.

The long-awaited debut album entitled ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’ was released on November 8 and has ruled the airwaves with the banging tracks in it.

The two-dimensional album featured collaborations with Davido, Phyno, and Niniola, with hit songs including ‘Its Amazing’, ‘Wahala Dey’, ‘Bossing’, ‘Cheque’ and ‘Dakun’.

A squad of fiery producers were engaged in the album including Adey, JayBidz, Ballertosh, Fanatix and BeatsbyKarma.

Speaking on the idea behind the album’s title, the Headies-nominated singer had said that his choice of ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’ was a deliberate attempt to display his singing (Ycee) and rapping (Zaheer) side.