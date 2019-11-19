Ycee’s album hits over 2 million Streams

emmanuelMusicNo Comment on Ycee’s album hits over 2 million Streams

Nigerian rapper Ycee is in cloud nine after his latest album, ‘YCee vs Zaheer’, hit over two streams in the past month.

Ycee, real name, Oludemilade Martins Alejo, excitedly shared the news on his Instagram page @iam_ycee.

The long-awaited debut album entitled ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’ was released on November 8 and has ruled the airwaves with the banging tracks in it.

The two-dimensional album featured collaborations with Davido, Phyno, and Niniola, with hit songs including ‘Its Amazing’, ‘Wahala Dey’, ‘Bossing’,  ‘Cheque’ and ‘Dakun’.

A squad of fiery producers were engaged in the album including Adey, JayBidz, Ballertosh, Fanatix and BeatsbyKarma.

Speaking on the idea behind the album’s title, the Headies-nominated singer had said that his choice of ‘Ycee vs Zaheer’ was a deliberate attempt to display his singing (Ycee) and rapping (Zaheer) side.

,

Related Posts

The Day When Hip-Hop was King Once Again! #TheCoronation

November 19, 2019

Cardi B set to hit Lagos, Accra

November 19, 2019

International Music Chart: Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ Leads

November 19, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *