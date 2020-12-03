YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Confirms She’s a Lesbian, Admits Fallout with Olamide

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Temmie Ovwasa better known as YBNL Princess has confirmed that she is indeed a lesbian as well as suffering from a number of mental health challenges and a possible fallout with her record label.

The singer answered questions on her sexuality, record label, music, mental health and more during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

A fan had posed a question, asking whether Temmie Ovwasa had ever been depressed and if she is a lesbian or bisexual to which she had responded that she in fact lives with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and multiple personality disorder for which she uses medication.

She also confirmed that she is a lesbian and not bisexual like some may assume.

Temmie Ovwasa also hinted at a fall out with YBNL boss, Olamide after she stated that she would drag anyone who asked her about YBNL alongside the label.

