Yaya Toure Retires from Football

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure will be hanging up his boots after a distinguished playing career.

The Ivorian’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, said the Ivory Coast legend will be exploring a move into coaching and management

Toure achieved fame during his time at Barcelona and Manchester City, and wound up his stellar career with a second spell at Greek giants Olympiakos.

A four-time African Player of the Year, Toure moved from Barca to City in 2010 and helped them to three Premier League crowns, two League Cup successes and an FA Cup win – with his goal in the 2011 final getting the club back on the trophy trail.

Seluk told Sport24: “I say this for the first time: Yaya decided to end his career as a champion.

“The farewell match, when he won the Premier League title with Manchester City was, in principle, the real end of his playing career. Not only in this team, but in general.”

Seluk added: “Yaya is one of the best players in Africa and he had one of the brightest careers in the history of African football.

“Therefore, he should also leave football beautifully, at the peak. We talked for a long time on this topic.

“Of course, every football player wants to play for as long as possible. In terms of his physical condition, Yaya could do this at a sufficiently high level for another five years.

“But we came to the conclusion that he, the football player who played for Barcelona and Manchester City, could not lower the bar.

“We see many players who continue their careers at a mature age, and this is commendable. But Yaya and I chose a different path – to leave as a champion and start a new stage in life with a career as a coach.

“In this, I am sure, Yaya will reach even greater heights that those he achieved as a football player. There are no African coaches in the English Premier League.”