Yari’s Letter: Zamfara abolishes Law on jumbo pay for former governors, others

The Zamfara state house of assembly has abolished the law that allows former governors, their deputies, speakers and their deputies to get jumbo pension and other allowances.

This comes one day after Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor, wrote a letter to Governor Bello Matawalle, lamenting the non-payment of his monthly N10 million upkeep since August, went viral.

In the letter dated October 17, Yari said the law which provides for the entitlement of former governors, deputies, speakers and deputy speakers was amended in March and that it should not be truncated.

At plenary on Tuesday, Faruk Dosara, the house leader, presented a bill, urging his colleagues to consider scrapping the law which he described as unfair to retired civil servants who have not been paid their entitlements over the years.

He said going by the law, the state would spend N700 million annually on former governors, their deputies, speakers and deputy speakers.

Tukur Tudu, the lawmaker representing Bakura constituency, said the abolishment of the law was necessary as it is detrimental to the socio-economic well being of the citizens of the state.

Nasiru Magarya, the speaker, subsequently asked the clerk to accelerate the bill first and second reading.

It was later passed into law and sent it to the governor for his assent.