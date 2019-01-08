Yara Shahidi Named an Ambassador for the 25th Anniversary SAG Awards

Congratulations to Yara Shahidi!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Grownish” star has been named an ambassador for the upcoming 25th Anniversary Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She now joins Crazy Rich Asians star Harry Shum Jr. as some of the actors who will offer behind-the-scenes looks at efforts leading up to the ceremony through their social media and preshow events.

THR adds that Shahidi was previously nominated alongside her Black-ish cast for best comedy ensemble, before she went on to join the cast of the spinoff series Grown-ish, which recently debuted its second season.

Shahidi will also be featured in the upcoming adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s best-seller The Sun Is Also a Star.

The SAG Awards Silver Anniversary Ceremony will air on January 27.