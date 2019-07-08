Yara Shahidi Mourns Disney Star Cameron Boyce: ‘Still in Shock’

Yara Shahidi has taken to her Instagram to mourn fellow star Cameron Boyce who recently died at the age of 20.

Recall that Boyce’s the actor’s spokesperson confirmed that he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure. And in her heartfelt note, Shahidi expressed her shock and hurt, noting how Boyce was so full of energy.

“Still in shock that we’ve lost this light I’ve known you since we were four and since that moment it has been clear how talented/ how kind/ how full of energy and love you are,” she wrote, adding, “One of our first jobs together I was princess jasmine and you were buzz lightyear which is apropos because throughout the years your brilliance has only grown stronger and more unstoppable.”

She continued, “Your spirit has left an indelible impression on everyone lucky enough to know you and I’m grateful to be one of them ❤️ sending so much love to the rest of your family and friends.”

See her post below: