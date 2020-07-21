Yara Shahidi Lands Overall Deal With ABC Studios, Launches Production Company

Congratulations to Yara Shahidi!

The Grown-ish star and her business partner-mother, Keri Shahidi, have both signed an exclusive overall deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for the cable, streaming and broadcast via their newly launched production company 7th Sun.

Speaking about the deal, Shahidi said, per Deadline, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family. It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

The outlet added that 7th Sun’s mission is “to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture, and joy.”

Speaking about this deal, ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis added, “We can’t wait to extend and expand our relationship with the incredibly talented Yara Shahidi, who has been a member of the family since black-ish. When she’s not studying at Harvard and starring in our series ‘grown-ish,’ she’s mentoring and inspiring other young people, which makes us all feel like underachievers but also very proud that she’s part of our Studio.”

We can’t wait to see what the Shahidis have in store for us all!

