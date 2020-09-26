Yara Shahidi Billed to Play Tinkerbell in Live Adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy

Yara Shahidi has been reportedly billed to bring the character of Tinkerbell to life in the latest live action remake of a Disney classic; ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’.

Deadline reports that the 20-year-old ‘Grownish’ star has been cast as the first ever black female to play the role of Tinkerbell which has always gone to a white female.

This move is an effort by the giant studio to continue with its mandate of diversity and inclusion.

Recall that last year, for its remake of another classic- ‘The Little Mermaid’, Disney cast Halle Bailey as Ariel and has followed up that move by casting Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell this year.

According to sources, the live action remake of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ will be a theatrical release and not a Disney+ premiere.

We love to see this.

