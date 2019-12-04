Yak’s back! Aiyegbeni offers success tips to Chukwueze, Osimhen

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has praised the duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, urging them to keep up the good work and remain humble, AOIFootball.com reports.

The former Portsmouth, Everton and Middlesbrough attacker said he was impressed by the performances of the fast-rising duo, whilst also urging them to remain focused and determined in their pursuit for greatness.

“Obviously, one has to be impressed with how our players have been performing in recent weeks. It shows there are plenty of talents in the country and it will only be beneficial to the Super Eagles in the long run,” said Aiyegbeni, who retired from international football in 2010.

“For Chukwueze and Osimhen, honestly they have been massive for club and country and if they continue like this, I’m very confident they can go on to become one of the best players for the country. But then again it goes beyond talent, they must be disciplined, focused and hardworking to reach that height.”

On whether the EPL should be the destination for the duo in the future, the Yak stated that although every player’s dream may be to play in England, the duo should focus on the present and not get carried away by transfer speculations.