‘Yahoo Yahoo’: Naira Marley’s trial adjourned

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the alleged internet fraud trial of rapper Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The judge adjourned the trial to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, and Naira Marley’s counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo [SAN], to respond to two motions.

The proceedings are ongoing

Rave of the moment Naira Marley, popular for his “Am I a Yahoo Boy” and “Puta” tracks, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an 11-count of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

The defendant was arraigned on May 20 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but pleaded not guilty.

He secured N2 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, following an application by his counsel, Mr Ojo.

The trial was scheduled for yesterday, but the court did not sit.

According to the charge, the offences contravene the provisions of Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1}, 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.