Yahoo Boy, Posing as US Soldier in Nigeria, Scams Canadian for $150,000

The Canadian police have launched an investigation into the defrauding of one of their citizens in an online romance scam.

According to sources, the victim met her fraudster through an online dating website and within a year sent around $150,000 to the scammer.

Investigators said the fraudster claimed to be an American resident currently stationed by the U.S. Military in Nigeria.

Canadian authorities have cautioned their citizens from sending money or sharing financial information online or over the phone.

They said:

“Be suspicious of anyone you haven’t met in person that professes love;

Be wary if they refuse or have excuses to not meet in person;

Tell a trusted person where you will be if you do set up a meeting, meet in public;

Never share personal or financial information;

Never send pictures or video of yourself;

Never send money under any circumstances – asking for money should be a red flag;

Never accept money or goods to be transferred, it is usually a form of money laundering.

If you believe you’re the victim of fraud, be sure to gather as much information as possible, including the scammer’s profile name, how you made contact, social media screenshots, and emails.”

This comes as authorities in Nigeria stepped up a clampdown on online scammers, commonly referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’.