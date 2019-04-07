‘Yahoo Boy’ Nabbed with 2 Barbecued Human Hands

The police in Ekiti State have arrested a suspected yahoo boy, Nifemi Opeloyeru, with two freshly roasted human hands in Ijero Ekiti area of the state.

There had been a stop and search in the area after a robbery gang reportedly sent a letter to the town that they were coming to rob the residents.

It was during this stop and search process that the suspect was found with two barbecued human hands.

It was reported that the suspect initially claimed that he found the two hands around Okemesi Ekiti and was looking for a herbalist to sell them to.

But after interrogation, he revealed that he was planning to do the ritual in collaboration with two of his friends identified as Alex and Paul.

Police say he remains in custody and has been helping with investigation.