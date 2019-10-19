Yahaya Bello picks Onoja to replace Achuba

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has nominated Edward Onoja, his running mate in the November 16 election, as deputy governor of the State.

The development comes a few hours after the Kogi state house of assembly impeached former deputy governor, Simon Achuba over alleged gross misconduct.

Source in the confluence state say Onoja would be sworn into office later on Saturday.

An ally of Bello, Onoja, 44, is the most influential member of the governor’s cabinet. Their relationship predates the emergence of Bello in 2016.

He was the chief strategist of “Yahaya Bello Campaign Organization” in 2015 and the state director of the Kogi Youth Arise Group, which worked for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari, still in 2015.

He formally resigned as chief staff two days ago while Abdulkareem Jamiu, a pharmacist, was appointed to replace him.

Onoja hails from Emonyoku Ogugu in Olamaboro local government area of the state.