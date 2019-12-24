Yahaya Bello loses elder sister

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Monday night lost his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello, after a protracted illness.

This was confirmed Tuesday in a statement signed by Bello and made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

The governor said that the deceased died at 59.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi, regrets to announce the death of their beloved daughter, Hajia Rabiat Bello, following a protracted illness.

“The sad event took place in the late hours of Dec 23.

“We also wish to notify the public that the 3-day Fidau prayer for the peaceful repose of late Hajia Rabiat will come up on Dec.26 at the Governor’s residence, GRA in Okene, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.”

The demise comes a month after Bello was re-elected as governor of the state.