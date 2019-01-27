XXXTentacion’s Mom Announces Birth of His Son, Gekyume Onfroy

Late rapper XXXTentacion has a son.

This was announced by the deceased rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who revealed that X’s girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to the boy on Saturday night. And they have named him Gekyume Onfroy.

Sanchez was several months pregnant with Gekyume when the rapper was killed on June 18.

“Yume has finally arrived,” said X’s mum on her Instagram Story. And fans are happy for them.

See the post below: