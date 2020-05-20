WWE star, Shad Gaspard, found dead after Venice beach incident

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found dead Wednesday morning after he went missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach over the weekend, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department says his body was found along the shoreline around 1:25 a.m., and the family has been notified.

Reacting to the news, the WWE in a statement Wednesday said it was saddened to learn about his death and “extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans.”

Gaspard, 39, went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

He was about 50 yards offshore when a lifeguard saw that a “wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gaspard’s son was found and did not require treatment at a hospital.

Chief Ken Haskett, with the fire department’s Lifeguard Section, said Gaspard pushed his son to the lifeguard, before “he got pushed back down under a wave, and that’s the last he’s been seen.”

The wrestler was part of the WWE team Cryme Tyme and, since he left the ring, he has pursued an acting career, according to NBC Los Angeles.

He appeared in the movies “Get Hard” and “Think Like A Man Too,” and the television shows “Big Time Rush” and “Key and Peele,” among others.

Before joining the WWE, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College and was a bodyguard for Britney Spears, Mike Tyson and Sean “Diddy” Combs, the wrestling organization said in a statement.