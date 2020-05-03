WurlD Announces Forthcoming EP ‘Afrosoul’, Set for Release on May 15th

Nigerian singer-songwriter, WurlD released a new single titled “Ghost Town” via Platoon. A performance to the song originally debuted on a COLORS session on Thursday, April 30, following the release of his hit single “Love Nobody”.

COLORS showcases exceptional talent from all around the globe, focused on promoting “the most distinctive new artists and original sounds”. Watch WurlD’s performance of GHOST TOWN at the Colors studios HERE.

With growing buzz and anticipation around WurlD’s new releases, he continues to showcase his unique ability to fuse soulful sounds, African pop, distinct songwriting, and vocal prowess. Listen to “Ghost Town” HERE.

Building on that momentum, WurlD announces his forthcoming EP titled ‘Afrosoul’ set for release on May 15th on all platforms. The EP will feature “Ghost Town” and “Love Nobody”; in addition to unreleased tracks “National Anthem (Growing Wings)”, “Story”, “Can’t Come Outside”, and more. The Ep is available for pre-add HERE.

See the tracklist below:

ABOUT WURLD

WurlD, born Sadiq Onifade, began his career writing for notable artists such as B.o.B., Trinidad James, Akon, Mario, and many more. In 2016, WurlD collaborated with Shizzi & Walshy Fire of Major Lazer to deliver the Afro pop hit “Show You Off”.

In 2019, he released his Love Is Contagious EP. He also co-wrote the hit song “Blow My Mind” by Davido featuring Chris Brown and also released the critically acclaimed collaborative project ‘ILGWT’ (I Love Girls with Trobul) with award-winning Nigerian producer Sarz. Praised by Vice, OKayAfrica, E!, and MTV, his unique style and eclectic sound have garnered him a dedicated global fan base.

For more information, contact; [email protected] com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

