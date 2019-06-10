Wu-Tang Clan has become the first hip-hop act to headline an event at Nashville’s famous venue, the Ryman Auditorium.

The venue reportedly is known as the original home of the Grand Ole Opry and still going by the title of the “Mother Church of Country Music.” The massive 2300-person brick theatre had never hosted a hip-hop headliner in over a century as a music venue.

“It’s just not intuitive to have necessarily a hip-hop show at the Ryman,” Nashville concert promoter and Belmont University professor Eric Holt told NPR. “It’s going to be interesting. I mean, the energy, I think is going to be different.”

The venue’s former general manager told NPR that it was reluctance on the part of artists that kept hip-hop away, saying that she reached out to both 50 Cent and the Insane Clown Posse during her stint there.

“You know, the Ryman has had to grow up too, and had to grow up into what the city is,” Sanders said of the show. “You know, the Wu-Tang is ready for the Ryman, but also the Ryman is ready for the Wu-Tang.”

Wu-Tang Clan performed their historic, sold-out show at the venue on June 9th.