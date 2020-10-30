WTO: Okonjo-Iweala upbeat despite US opposition

World Trade Organisation (WTO) frontrunner for the post of Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has remained positive despite opposition from the United States.

Key World Trade Organisation (WTO) ambassadors on Wednesday had tapped Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the best pick to lead the organization.

But the US put spanner in the works by saying it supported South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee instead.

Reacting to the development on her official Twitter page on Thursday, Okonjo-Iweala expressed happiness after becoming the most preferred candidate of the organisation’s top spot.

She tweeted:

“Happy for the success & continued progress of our @wto DG bid. Very humbled to be declared the candidate with the largest, broadest support among members & most likely to attract consensus. We move on to the next step on Nov 9, despite hiccups. We’re keeping the positivity going!”

Should Okonjo-Iweala succeed Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as WTO director-general in August, she will not only become the first female but the first African to lead the world organisation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

