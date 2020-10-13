WTO: Buhari vows to help Okonjo-Iweala become DG

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has vowed to do all he can to ensure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Buhari took this stand via his official Twitter account on Monday night.

This comes after the president met Okonjo-Iweala ,who is one of the final two contenders for the WTO top seat, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

Taking to twitter, he wrote:

“We will do all that we can to ensure that @NOIweala emerges as the Director-General of the WTO. She deserves this. I will continue to seek support from world leaders on her behalf. Whatever phone calls need to be made, whatever letters need to be sent, I will do it.”

