Wrath of gods? Lightning Kills 2 in Kogi

Two persons have been killed by lightening at the weekend during a downpour in Odda Quarters, Ayetoro Gbedde, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The two unfortunate victims are Wale Ayeku, a middle-aged man and one Joseph, fondly called J-Boy.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were both having shelter in a local ‘Game-Joint’ when they met their untimely death.

“There were nine of them under a tree, where young people usually meet to play snooker when the rain started, but the thunder and lightning that accompanied the rain scared everyone.

“Not long after the rain started, we heard loud screams and wailing which compelled people to scamper for safety. In the midst of that confusion, we discovered the nine victims were struck down by the lightning, though seven others survived with injuries.”

It was gathered that the community believes there is a spiritual root cause of the tragic event, which they hope to know in seven days time according to the Sango priest.

Can’t wait to hear what the gods have to say about this…