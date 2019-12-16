Wow! Woman tears off boyfriend’s tongue during kissing session

In a rather bizarre incident, a young woman is currently on the run from the authorities after allegedly biting off her boyfriend’s tongue when the two engaged in rough kissing at the weekend.

According to reports, the unidentified woman said to be 23 years old, tore off her boyfriend’s tongue while they were kissing in a bar in Naivasha, Kenya on Saturday evening, spat it out onto the floor before fleeing the scene.

“The two had been drinking for some time when the man started kissing the woman and it’s not clear what caused the woman to turn against her lover,” said Francis Wahome, who witnessed the incident.

“After biting and cutting off a very big chunk of the tongue, the woman fled leaving the man writhing in pain before he was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

Wahome added they couldn’t immediately establish the motive behind the attack as the man could not talk. He said the pair were well known as they were lovers and frequent visitors to the bar.

Confirming the incident, Area Chief Hassan Guyo said a manhunt was launched for the suspect while the man was undergoing treatment.

“The man cannot talk as a big part of his tongue is missing while the suspect responsible for the attack has gone missing,” Guyo said.

Talk about Kiss of death!