Wow! Woman raises $1m for Australian fire victims by posting nudes

In an extraordinary development, a 20-year-old social media model Kaylen Ward has raised an estimated $1 million for the victims of the Australian wildfire crisis by sending nude photos of herself to anyone who donates more than $10.

Kaylen Ward who is known on Twitter as “The Naked Philanthropist” was bothered about the situation in Australia and wondered how she could help.

On January 3, she posted on her Twitter page that she would send her nude pictures to every person donates at least $10 dollars to a list of charity organisations she listed alongside her tweet. Contributors had to share a screenshot of an online receipt for the donation to receive a photo.

“I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated. Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires”

Ward today revealed that an estimated $1 million has been raised.

Would you believe me if I told you we raised an estimated $1million 😭😭😭😭😭 — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 7, 2020

The California resident said she had been left upset and emotional after seeing images of the bushfires on her social media feeds and was concerned the disaster wasn’t getting enough international attention.

“It’s devastating and any normal person would be concerned and want to help. I saw so much media coverage about other things happening in the world, like when Notre Dame burned down and lots of people were posting and donating, but I didn’t see a lot of people doing that for Australia.” She said.

“For the Australian fires to be impacting such a large area, a whole continent, and for not a lot of people to be talking about it internationally, was really concerning to me.”

Australia is currently being ravaged by wildfires that have been raging since September, described as the worst in decades.

A total of 24 people have died nationwide, and in the state of New South Wales (NSW) alone, more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.