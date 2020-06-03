Wow! United to pay Shenhua £10.5m for Ighalo Loan

Manchester United will reportedly pay £10.5m to Chinese League side Shanghai Shenhua after extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal.

After months of uncertainty, Ighalo is set to remain with the Red Devils until January 2021 following a new agreement between both clubs.

The former Super Eagles striker’s initial loan deal expired at the end of last month, but he will now be able to see out the remainder of the season and the first half of next campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Shanghai will receive a £6m loan fee while United pay £130,000 of Ighalo’s £300,000-a-week salary.

The 30-year-old former Watford striker joined up with United on a six-month loan deal in January as cover for Marcus Rashford who sustained an injury in the Emirates FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances for United since his arrival on transfer deadline day, and has been well received by the fans and management of the club he supported as a boy.

