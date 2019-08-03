Wow! Obiano’s Wife Stuns in N995K Sunglasses

Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of Willie Obiano, Anambra State governor, caused commotion by donating a pair of luxury sunglasses at a funeral.

The Anambra first lady wore the shades to the burial ceremony of the father of Allen Onyema, Air Peace Airline CEO, which held on Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mbosi, Ihiala, Anambra.

The item, which has now been sold out, is a limited-edition Gucci sunglass laced with 1600 diamond crystals and valued at $2,755 (about N995, 932.50).

According to the manufacturer, the shades also come with an ivory acetate frame adorned with multicolour Swarovski crystals and enamelled floral motif.

“These glasses are part of the ‘Hollywood Forever’ collection and will be delivered in a velvet pouch with a satin flap. Crafted from ivory acetate, the frame is manually carved to recreate the pattern and shape of a leaf.” Gucci wrote on its website.

“Over 1,600 multicolour Swarovski crystals enrich the bold shape, completed with a delicate enamel floral motif.”

The governor’s wife is among 100 people across the globe that own the limited-edition spectacles.

Her fashion statement sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many marvelled at the splendour of the governor’s wife, many others are of the opinion that such a lavish fashion accessory was out of place for a funeral.

Her style, though, was not in question.