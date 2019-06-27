Wow! Nigerian Pastor Performs Magic…Makes N1000 Notes from Newspaper [Video]

Well, well…just when we thought we’ve seen it all, this happens. A Nigerian pastor s trending on social media after a video emerged of him performing magic on the altar.

In stunts that reminds folks of the Hollywood blockbuster “Now You See Me” the acclaimed Pastor was seen in the video displaying some magic tricks to the amazement of his congregants.

In the footage shared on social media, the Pastor whose name and ministry could not be immediately ascertained, was seen standing in front of his congregants during a service in the fully packed church auditorium displaying his magical prowess and started bringing out N1000 notes from a rumpled newspaper.

The bewildered congregants exclaimed and chanted in amazement as their leader continues to perform his magic.

