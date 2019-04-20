Wow! Nigerian Musician Goes Completely Naked to Prove He’s the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

A Nigerian singer based in the United States, Morachi, has proved there’s no limit to what can be done for fame as he went completely naked on Instagram.

The veteran crooner declared himself the ‘sexiest man alive’ as he posed in his birthday suit on IG.

He curiously captioned the photo ‘Sexiest man alive | No face No case’, and his followers have been reacting to it.

Some are in support of his daring post, while others asked him to remove the lid around his crotch if he really wants to break the internet.

See post on his IG page below…