Wow! Nigerian lady graduates with 5.0 CGPA from Russian University

A young Nigerian lady has done the nation proud by graduating with a first class degree (Summa cum Laude) from a Russian University.

The lady identified as Ogechukwu Ozoani graduated from Kazan National Research Technological University with a flawless distinction by way of a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

The prodigious Ogechukwu hails from Ngwo in Enugu state, but resides in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia.

Talk about an ambassador of her country.

Check out more photos of the incredibly brilliant lady celebrating her graduation below…

