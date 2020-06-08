Wow! N23bn traced to the bank account of Level 12 Officer

The Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) have been rocked over N23b traced to the account of a Level 12 officer.

After the uncovering of the scandal, the Level 12 officer and others, previously on secondment, have been secretly redeployed to OAGF by SDGs.

PRNigeria reports that some security and anti-graft agencies were probing the illicit money laundering.

It also claimed that some documents relating to the fraud have been forwarded to the relevant committees in the National Assembly.

The news medium claimed that the suspect indicted for the slush fund is from a state in North-West and the beneficiaries of the illicit cash are rallying around him to sweep the scandal under the carpet.

On the discovered N23bn, Economic Confidential gathered that the account where the “diverted” fund was domiciled was detected by the BVN used to open several companies accounts where payments were made to them.

“The personal BVN of the said officer was tied to the slush account of one of the companies being used,” a highly-placed source said.

The Level 12 officer has admitted to one of the agencies that he retained over N1.8b out of the money for personal use.

Meanwhile, a top official at the SDG Office, who was contacted on the issue told Economic Confidential that the said officer was sent back to the Office of Accountant General of the Federation after the discovery of the scandal.

An insider in SDGs confided in Economic Confidential: “All those involved have been trying to bury the scandal so that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hear about it.

“It is unfortunate that such a huge sum will be laundered in a country where many people cannot feed.

“We want the Presidency to get to the root of this scandal. All the suspects are trying to bribe their way through in order to stall investigation of this fraud.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

