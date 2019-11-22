Wow! Mayweather to come out of retirement in 2020

Undefeated American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, has announced via his Instagram account that he would be coming out of retirement in the year 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Money Man’ posted: “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

In another post, Mayweather, 42, indicated that his next step would be in collaboration with UFC: “Dana White and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” the caption reads.

The announcement comes just days after he confirmed his retirement in an interview with Reuters’ Rory Carroll.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”

In 2017, Money Mayweather retired from the sport for the second time after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor to win his 50th professional fight.

Though not confirmed, there are reports that he is tempted by a lucrative eight-figure bout with old rival and Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, in what will be a rematch of their 2015 fight.

Fingers crossed on this one…