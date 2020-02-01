Wow! Man jumps from second-storey window as lover’s husband came home early

The bizarre moment a man plunged 20ft from a windowsill wearing just pants and socks after “his lover’s husband came home early” has been captured.

The startling clip, shot in Switzerland, opens with the chubby chap desperately clinging to a second-storey ledge.

He can be seen scrambling to get a better grip to prevent what he knows will be a very painful and embarrassing fall.

However, within seconds, gravity takes its toll and he comes crashing down onto a white van parked below with a sickening thud.

As he falls with flailing legs the stunned woman filming the incident can be heard exclaiming “oh my god” in German.

After crashing on to the vehicle belly first, the dazed man then rolls off the back of the van on to the drive below.

Officers from the Zurich Cantonal Police said they were aware of the incident, which took place in Wallisellen but would not release further details.

However, many of the thousands to have seen the video on Twitter have their own theories with different captions like:

“The woman’s husband come home early.”

“If you can’t fight…don’t mess around with a married woman lol.”

Lol, indeed.

Pls hit us in the comments with your thoughts on the escapade.