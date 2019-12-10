Wow! Leaked document reveals how Fowler begged Buhari for FIRS renewal

In an extraordinary development, some leaked documents have shown how the immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to renew his tenure which expired on Monday.

The Punch obtained the letter dated December 9, 2019, addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The letter with reference number FIRS/EC/CWOSGF/0476/19/006, titled, ‘Re: Notification of Expiration of Tenure as Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service’, Fowler also attached a second document detailing his achievements in office.

The letter read in part,

“I write to notify the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that my first tenure as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS ends today, December 9, 2019.

“In view of the above, I wish to present myself for re-appointment for a second term. This is consistent with provisions of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 and would grant me the opportunity to consolidate and build on the achievements we have recorded in the past four years.

“Please find attached the highlight of my achievements during my first tenure in office. I would like to put on record my gratitude to Mr. President for the opportunity to serve the nation. I am also thankful for your support in the course of the discharge of my duties.”

Political watchers see the removal of Fowler as an indirect attack on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been relegated to the background since the inception of Buhari’s second tenure.